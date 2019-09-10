EVEREVE opens in Empire Mall

A new store is bringing more fashion for women to the Empire Mall. EVEREVE has stores across the country, and in the Midwest. We find out how a plea from local customers brought this shop to Sioux Falls.

From the clothes, to the accessories, and even the decor’, EVEREVE is brimming with vibrant selection.

“We have a wide, wide variety of colors you can see throughout our store. We have lots of options. So our goal is really to spread your joy to your store, and we do that and feel really empowered,” said Chrisanne Ebertz, EVEREVE Store Manager.

After already serving in Fargo, Minneapolis and Omaha, store leaders knew Sioux Falls was the logical next step.

“So, we have a very nice customer base here that kind of been asking for us to come here and we have honestly just really wanted to tap into the Sioux Falls market, ” said Ebertz.

Despite other women’s boutiques all over the city, EVEREVE says their commitment to detail is what sets them apart.

For example, all store employees are trained to help customers not only select items to suit their style, but also find outfits and accessories to complete an entire look.

They’re also aware the women they serve sometimes need a helping hand with more than just the right color for their skin tone.



“We have just noticed that within our customer base, a lot of the women who shop here are moms. So we want to cater to her so we want this to be the best experience. We find if we can have her and her children in the store, then she’s gonna have a lot better time, even if we can give them some snacks and a place to just play. It just is a lot better experience for her,” said Ebertz.

EVEREVE has more than 80 locations in the U.S., and an online store.