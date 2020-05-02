Event industry still waiting to see what the summer wedding season could look like

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The pandemic has forced many weddings and events to either cancel, reschedule or continue with a much smaller audience than expected.

It’s all meant a lot of changes and rearranging for the growing number of event venues in Sioux Falls.

“It wasn’t in our business plan to think about this as something we had to work around,” Laurel Ridge Barn Owner Tyler Childress said.

The New Laurel Ridge Barn event venue is nearly finished on the northside of Sioux Falls and already has a long list of events scheduled this summer.

We have 30 weddings in 2020 only three have postponed,” Childress said. “We haven’t seen any cancellations at all so we’re excited for that and most are staying just later in 2020 and not going 2021.”

“We’re finding that most people are just looking at later this fall or maybe just next year depending on the venue and what they have available,” Loghin Welch with Serendipitous Events said.

Icon Lounge has canceled all events until at least June and the Blue Haven Barn on the west side of town is pushing out full party celebrations to July. Laurel Ridge barn has two weddings that plan to move forward with their late may dates, no matter what.

“We asked the brides what they want to do, they’ve expressed interest that the days are very, very important to them, so no matter if they can have 10, 15, or 100 people, that is their day,” Childress said.

“Everyone is so different on their wants and needs,” Welch said.

Welch plans many weddings with Serendipitous Events and says every couple is responding differently to this pandemic, whether its hosting a small private ceremony or getting creative with trying to reschedule later this year.

“Being open to maybe a Friday wedding or a Sunday wedding just not your typical Saturday,” Welch said.

“As a venue we only have a certain number of days and we can’t double book any days and such, so we’re limited on the number of days,” Childress said.

As far as how to move forward, right now the event industry is still in a period of wait and see. Welch says what happens over the next month will really help give a better idea of what events could look like the rest of this summer.

“We do have a couple of brides that are very hopeful for the end of June that they will be able to have a celebration. So I think we’re just telling them week by week, its one of those things where none of us know. We’re being as hopeful and positive as we can,” Welch said.

When it comes to rescheduling, its not just the venue events have to think about. Its also making sure the dozens of other vendors they’ve hired for that date can also switch to make a new date work later on this year or next.