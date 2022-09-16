SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls’ continued growth has brought another new national franchise to South Dakota for the first time.

It’s a familiar brand many people know from their travels.



“The company has been around for 65 years,” Enterprise Truck Rentals Corporate Vice President Mike Pugh said.



But for the past two decades, Enterprise rentals have grown outside of airports and rental cars, adding a division of large truck rentals.



“We’re kind of the new truckers on the block, we’re growing very, very fast with a new program called over drive,” Pugh said. “We now have over 500 locations across North America.”

One of those new locations is in Sioux Falls near the intersection of I-90 and Cliff Avenue, the first Enterprise Truck Rental location in the state.



“We have existing customers that were saying hey, can you get within a 200-mile radius so we can use you more instead of our competitors?” Pugh said.



Just like their rental cars, Pugh says Enterprise truck rentals focus on customer service and extremely clean vehicles and truck beds.



“We have pickup trucks with towing capacity, we have the cargo vans…we also have these box trucks that hold up 26,000 pounds like the moving trucks you would see,” Pugh said.



Their trucks are not just for moving and personal use, most Enterprise Truck Rental customers are local business owners.

“We go after those business owners that say hey, I can go out and buy a truck for X amount of dollars that I’m going to use three or four times a year, but that’s not a great use of their capital,” Pugh said.



Especially since a shortage of supply and increase in demand has raised prices on many of these kinds of vehicles.



“The demand has been off the charts, e commerce has been off the charts, the supply chains that you mentioned, people have been coming to us to supplement their fleets and we’re happy to be here for them,” Pugh said.

Enterprise Truck rentals opened its Sioux Falls location in May.