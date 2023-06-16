SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer camp season is well underway across KELOLAND, and one of the biggest children’s camps in the state is having a big year of attendance. The continued popularity of Camp Leif Ericson in tonight’s Your Money Matters.

“Both my husband and I went to Leif Ericson so we remember the memories and friends we made while we were here,” Sioux Fall mom Margaret Carmody said.

It’s why they started sending their now six-year-old twins to camp as soon as they could.

“Last year was Little Vikes, so just a half a day program, this year they’re in the full program at Camp Leif Ericson,” Carmody said.

It’s a tradition that’s held strong in Sioux Falls for decades, no matter the state of the economy.

“It can be a pretty significant investment for families to come out to camp and we’re always trying to keep that enrolment and tuition fee as low as possible,” YMCA Camp Leif Ericson director Mike Murphy said. “But with the last couple of years we have seen staffing costs increase and have had to offset some of those costs, so our price has gone up a little bit.”

But the increase hasn’t kept kids from experiencing summer camp at Leif Ericson.

“This has been a great summer for enrollment, we are just shy of 3,300 campers,” Murphy said.

About 15 percent of those campers are able to receive financial assistance thanks to more than $150,000 in donations.

“Its always been our goal that every camper gets to attend camp; we don’t ever want financial barriers to prevent kids from experiencing camp,” Murphy said.

It’s an experience many families make a priority every year, grateful for the lifelong memories and learning their kids come home with every summer.

“It’s an investment, certainly financially, but it’s good. I know that I’m making lifelong memories for them as well as providing them some life skills,” Carmody said. “The program they have is great, gets them doing things they may not normally get to do during the summertime. We really appreciate everything Leif Ericson has been able to give us.”



Leif Ericson says they are fully staffed this summer thanks to the increases in pay, and they’re even looking to add some more staff to help more kids on the wait list be able to attend camp too yet this summer.

