Engelstad Arena to unveil new scoreboard built by Daktronics

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 03:05 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 03:05 PM CDT

FARGO, N.D. (AP) - The Ralph Engelstad Arena at the University of North Dakota is preparing to unveil what it calls the largest video display in college hockey, a 50,000-pound scoreboard manufactured by South Dakota-based Daktronics.
    
The Engelstad Family Foundation, which has been at odds with recently departed school president Mark Kennedy over a basketball floor logo and other issues, has donated $4 million for the $6 million project. The remaining $2 million is coming out of the building's long-term repair and building fund.
    
Arena manager Jody Hodgson says the idea to upgrade the video display was suggested by foundation trustee Kris Engelstad McGarry about a year and a half ago.
    
Hodgson says the four 34-feet wide by 15.5-feet high video boards complement "the original vision" of Ralph Engelstad, a former North Dakota hockey player.
 

