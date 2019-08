The federal government’s air conditioning tips are getting some mixed reviews.

In the summer, energy-star recommends keeping your thermostat at 78 degrees.

When you’re home, you should have your thermostat set to 85. They recommend your thermostat be set at 82 when you’re not home.

Some people find these temperatures ridiculously hot, while others claim to find them perfectly comfortable.

One element missing from those recommendations is humidity.