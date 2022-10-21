SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the winter heating season around the corner, applications for the state-administered, federally funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program are now open.

The funding is available for those who are struggling financially and qualify for state assistance.

Customers are urged to contact their local community action agency about payment assistance options.

Application forms are available at the South Dakota Department of Social Services website or your local DSS office.