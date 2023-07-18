SIOUX FALLS. S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s unemployment rate remains below two percent, but for people with disabilities, that rate is nearly double.



In tonight’s Your Money Matters, how a nonprofit organization is trying to help more people with disabilities enter the workforce.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I have cerebral palsy, I’ve lived with it my entire life,” Hannah Hernes said.

It’s why Hannah says she’s figured out how to do many things her own way, helping her find success in her professional pursuits.

“I work at Five Star Call Centers as an account relationship supervisor, I have been there since 2021, right after I graduated from the University of South Dakota,” Hernes said.

“I thought it was pretty cool,” mentee Austin Schoppert said.

Hannah was partnered with 16-year-old Austin Schoppert as part of the Employment Disability Resources first ever Mentoring Day this week.

“We talked through what they do at a 5 Star Call Center, met some of the people there, got a tour of the place and everything,” Schoppert said.

“I just kind of showed Austin that even though I live with a disability I am able to have a job and live on my own and I’m very confident that he can do that too,” Hernes said.

“I think it’s really important for people with disabilities to see other people already employed, to know that they have job options and that there are career opportunities for them just like everyone else,” Employment Disability Resources founder Vicki Stewart said.

It’s the kind of mentorship relationships Employment Disability Resources founder Vicki Stewart is trying to foster in the Sioux Falls community.

“We’re always trying to raise awareness and provide education to businesses and employees that we have an untapped workforce out here that have talents and skills just like everyone else,” Stewart said.

And just like other teens, there are talents and abilities that just take the right inspiration to unlock.

“I feel like I can do just a lot stuff I guess. I don’t really have that much limits when I have the right resources,” Austin said.



Tuesday’s first mentoring day started with just five participants and five mentors who are all living and working with a disability. The nonprofit hopes to grow the mentorship program in the future to help more young people with disabilities get started in the workforce early to help grow their skills and explore what opportunities they like best.