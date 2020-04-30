Empire Mall will re-open on May 5

Breaking News
Good news for shoppers in Sioux Falls. The Empire Mall says they will be re-opening on May 5.

The mall says they will have modified hours for the time being.

The mall will be open Monday- Saturday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

