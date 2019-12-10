Empire Mall welcomes new Nestle Toll House Café

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Shoppers at the Empire Mall now have a new spot to pickup a sweet treat.

The Nestle Toll House Café opened Tuesday right next to the Sanford Play Area in the Empire Mall. The Café has the classic Nestle cookies you’d expect, with plenty of extra sweet treats. From Cookies, to ice cream, cookie cake, shakes, specialty coffee, paninis and flatbread, there is an extensive menu to choose from at the new café.

The local Sioux Falls owners said they got the idea to open the Nestle Toll House Café after watching an episode of Undercover Boss. They say the franchise has been great to work with and they all felt the Empire Mall was a perfect fit.

“The Empire Mall, I think they’ve got amazing staff. So we came to meet with them, they were very very welcoming and it was nice to see new stores opening and we just decided we wanted to be a part of the family here and be in a staple mall that’s been around for ever so it was pretty much an easy decision to come here,” Nestle Toll House Café owner Lindsey Schliemann said.

Schliemann said it was a busy first day serving customers in Sioux Falls. The Nestle Toll House Café is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. this holiday season.