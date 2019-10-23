Empire Mall announces holiday retailers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Empire Mall is gearing up for the holiday season, announcing 11 new holiday retailers on Wednesday.

Joining the 140-plus stores at the mall for the holiday seasons are Maria’s (fashionable outerwear like hats, scarves and gloves), Painted by Prairie (boutique for hand-painted,personalized items), Go! Calendars, Games & Toys, Hickory Farms (gourmet holiday gift baskets, food trays and more) and Northern Lights (framed artwork).

Also joining are Row House (boutique indoor rowing studio), Kozy Blankets (soft warm blankets with sports teams, characters and more), See’s Candies (100 different candies and chocolates), Beds & Beds (specialized mattresses), The Bee Hive (seasonal decor, floral arrangements and gifts) and Juniper Apothecary (natural bath products).

For more store information and upcoming openings can be found at The Empire Mall’s website.