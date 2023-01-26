SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of South Dakota’s oldest professions is continuing thanks to a 4th generation of owners taking over.



In tonight’s Your Money Matters, meet the new owner of Eilers Furs and how she learned to become a furrier.

“This right here is sheered mink. Mink is one of the most popular furs,” Brandy Fiala said.

Fiala has been a longtime fan of fur and a customer at Eilers in Sioux Falls, it’s how she learned the previous owners were planning to retire.

“I asked him what would happen to the business after he retired. He said it would die and be over with, his children didn’t want to take it on. He wasn’t going to deal with selling it, no one could do what he did, it was just going to be over,” Fiala said. “I said no it’s not, I’ll do it and take it over.”

Fiala says Eilers is the only remaining furrier in the Dakotas and if the Sioux Falls store closed, it would mean a lot of travel to find products.

“Our only option would be Chicago, Denver, New York, some of those bigger markets, with that comes a big price increase as well,” Fiala said.

Not only are customers thankful they still have a place to shop and try on some new items in person, but Fiala says customers are also thankful they still have access to the services only Eiler’s provides.

“Since established in 1927, we’ve been professionally storing furs, cleaning furs, altering and repairing furs,” Fiala said.

It’s a special skillset Fiala learned while training with the previous owners.

“There’s a lot of sewing and different mechanics you can do with fur to keep it lasting for a lifetime,” Fiala said.

The longevity of furs can be seen inside the Eilers’ storefront where they have plenty of vintage and contemporary options for people to choose from.

“Fur is a natural resource and environmentally sustainable,” Fiala said. “Designers are making fur more fashionable and modernized.”

Eilers is one of the few fur businesses in the country that provides storage, cleaning and repairs, so they see plenty of business from all over the country. Fiala took over the store this month and is in the process of expanding the online retail store.