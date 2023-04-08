SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Grocery prices at large are not going down. But there are some exceptions.

Record inflation has severely impacted fuel costs and pricing for virtually all of our everyday necessities, including weekly groceries. Many factors have contributed to the surge in pricing, including producers’ increased cost to package goods and extreme weather conditions that destroyed crops. Grocery prices are up about 10.2% between February 2022 and 2023. The increase from January is more moderate, at just 0.3%.

While costs remain high overall, prices for some food items came down last month. Stacker used monthly Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the grocery items that experienced the largest price decreases in the Midwestern region in February, using year-over-year changes as a tiebreaker where needed.

For this analysis, the Midwest includes Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Stacker excluded some hyper-specific meat categories in order to better understand grocery price fluctuations more broadly.

06photo // Shutterstock

#7. Wine (per 1 liter)

– One-month decrease in cost: -0.6%

– Annual change in cost: +5.3%

– February 2023 cost: $12.67

Canva

#6. Beef steaks (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -0.9%

– Annual change in cost: -0.6%

– February 2023 cost: $9.11

Stefan Malloch // Shutterstock

#5. Cheddar cheese, natural (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -2.5%

– Annual change in cost: +8.1%

– February 2023 cost: $5.59

Angie Yeoh // Shutterstock

#4. Potato chips (per 16 oz.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -2.8%

– Annual change in cost: +8.9%

– February 2023 cost: $5.84

Canva

#3. Romaine lettuce (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -4%

– Annual change in cost: Not available

– February 2023 cost: $2.63

Canva

#2. Tomatoes (per lb.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -13.2%

– Annual change in cost: +4.6%

– February 2023 cost: $2.00

Canva

#1. Eggs (per doz.)

– One-month decrease in cost: -15.7%

– Annual change in cost: +98%

– February 2023 cost: $3.75