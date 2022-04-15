SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The weather may not be the only thing impacting your Easter plans in KELOLAND this weekend; the bird flu is making an Easter essential hard to find.

“A lot of egg shelves are empty,” Sioux Falls shopper Caitlyn Rodriguez said.

It’s a problem consumers have faced on Easter weekend before when demand for eggs is always up, but this year availability is even worse.

“The shelves are wiped. There’s completely none anywhere,” Sioux Falls shopper Anita Hige said.

Finding eggs in time for Easter is turning into the hardest hunt of the holiday.

“I went to Aldi to pick up a few things and they were completely out of eggs so that was disappointing,” Sioux Falls shopper Joan Stevens said.

Even frustrated shoppers like Stevens who made three stops at Sioux Falls grocery stores Friday morning understand the reason behind the problem.

“I’ve been reading the reports about the bird flu and how they had to destroy a lot of birds,” Stevens said.

In South Dakota, most of the poultry farms impacted by the avian flu are raising turkeys. But in Iowa, the nation’s leading producer of eggs, farmers had to eliminate over 13 million birds according to the latest data from the Iowa USDA.

The good news, several Sioux Falls retailers did have eggs available Friday morning. So far Sunshine Foods says their local egg producers from Rock Valley, Iowa haven’t been impacted by the bird flu, but the overall supply and demand issues for eggs are driving up prices nationwide.

“They’ve went up by double, maybe even triple the price,” Hige said.

KELOLAND news stopped by five Sioux Falls grocery stores Friday where the average price for a dozen grade A large eggs was $3.05.

“Not too long ago you could have bought them for 89 cents a dozen,” Stevens said.

But even with the hefty price tag, families around KELOLAND are still hunting for eggs at local grocery stores this Easter weekend.

“The kids love to dye eggs so we’ve got to still get them,” Hige said.

“I also like deviled eggs for Easter dinner so we go through a lot,” Rodriguez said.

While demand for eggs is definitely up over Easter, the USDA expects the impact of the avian flu will continue to keep egg prices high through the summer.

Sioux Falls grocers say they’re already concerned about how the virus could impact turkey prices this Thanksgiving.