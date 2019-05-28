Your Money Matters

Eastern Sioux Falls Stensland Ice Cream shop opening Tuesday

Posted: May 28, 2019 07:03 AM CDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 07:03 AM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- This week may have started on a rainy note but here's something that will have you thinking about summer.

Stensland's newest location is opening up Tuesday. The new ice cream shop is located on the east side of Sioux Falls near 41st Street and Sycamore Ave.

We visited the location last month to see how the construction was going. And now that the shop is ready, we'll be there Tuesday for their first day of business.

KELOLAND News will show you what the finished product looks like Tuesday, on-air and online. 
 

