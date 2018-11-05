Eastern Sioux Falls Starbucks Sets Opening Date
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Starbucks has set an opening date for its new eastern Sioux Falls location.
The coffee house at East 10th Street and Bahnson Avenue will start welcoming customers on November 15.
It's in a new retail center in front of the George Boom Funeral Home.
This will be the coffee chain's fourth stand-alone location in Sioux Falls.
