Eastern Sioux Falls Perkins Opening In December
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Eastern Sioux Falls will soon have a new eatery. Perkins is set to open next month.
It will be located just south of Menards near Dawley Farm Village.
The franchisee, Jim Rahfaldt of CyHawk Hospitality, believes it's a great location with more people living in eastern Sioux Falls.
Rahfaldt is also excited about the Highway 100 project, which will make it easier for out-of-town traffic to get to the location.
