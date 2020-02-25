Eastbank, Uptown neighborhoods are expanding Downtown Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls continues to expand on the outskirts of the city, but the core of town is also seeing some big expansion, fulfilling a development plan more than a decade in the making.

“In 10 short years, we’ve added two sub markets to our downtown,” Reggie Kuipers with Bender Commercial Real Estate said

Bender commercial real estate highlighted the growing demand for these new downtown districts during this year’s market outlook presentation.

“When somebody calls and asks about office space today, I have to ask them do you have a preference, downtown, uptown or east bank?” Kuipers said.

“That came from an effort that stemmed back over a decade ago, where we re-branded Main Street Sioux Falls as Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc. With that branding came these sub district identities,” Joe Batcheller, the President of DTSF, Inc said.

Batcheller said back in 2008 these sub districts were created to help spur on future growth.

“There really wasn’t anything quite happening yet so we wanted to provide that identity for people to latch onto once that development came,” Batcheller said.

As with many development plans, it took a full decade for the vision of Uptown and Eastbank to become reality.

“Eastbank really took place when Cherapa place was built and the 8th and Railroad Center really helps it feel more like everyday use with shops and arts,” Batcheller said.

As Eastbank development continues with the rail yard project and other major projects throughout all of downtown, these sub divisions will take shape even more.

“I think we’re going to see a really exciting year in 2020, some bigger redevelopment projects that are happening, the downtown Sioux Steel Project, really a niche retail development,” Rob Kurtenbach with Bender Commercial Real Estate said.

These subdivisions are drawing even more retail, office and residential space projects downtown.

“It goes to show you the vibrancy and robustness and demand to be downtown,” Kuipers said.

The key area of growth in all of these downtown subdivisions are those mixed use buildings, where people can live, work, shop and find entertainment all in one place.