Early success for Glo Best Western Dawley Farms in east Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The hotel industry has taken a major hit during the coronavirus pandemic, but even during this time, a new hotel has opened up on the east side of Sioux Falls.

“Opening up a hotel during a global pandemic and when COVID-19 is at its peak in Sioux Falls, it’s not something we could be prepared for or something any of us could have expected,” Glo Best Western Dawley Farms Sales and Marketing Manager Kayleen Leonard said.

Glo Best Western opened on May 14th after months of construction.

“We definitely were worried, any tourism and travel right now it’s a lot slower than it has been, so we were worried, we didn’t know what to expect,” Leonard said.

Leonard says opening week at the new hotel was a little slow, but business quickly picked up.

“As soon as May 29th hit and the parks were open we had our phones just ringing off the hook of teams from other states ready to play,” Leonard said. “We had a complete sell out last week, this week is going to be a sell out, and the next few weeks with all of the tournaments in town. And really people are ready to travel, they’re ready to get out.”

“Our granddaughter had her dance recital at the Pavilion and we had to come see her, she’s six,” Debra Jensen said.

Debra and Mark Jensen came to town from Iowa to visit their grand kids who live on the east side of Sioux Falls.

“This is going to be our spot, I can tell you that right now, it’s convenient, our granddaughter loves Target so we can just walk over there, she’s going to come over here and swim with us,” Jensen said.

“For the longest time they needed a hotel and there was no hotel on the east side, there were no options for residents to have their family and friends stay, no options for businesses to have their corporate travelers stay,” Leonard said.

“The Ownership group and Birch Lake Hospitality are excited to be apart of the growth on the East Side of Sioux Falls/Dawley Farm Village as well as being apart of the Sioux Falls Community,” Gavin Fawbush, the Vice President of Hotel Operations for Birch Lake Hospitality said.

This new concept hotel for Best Western is already seeing big success in its first month as one of the first far east side hotels in the city.

“We see a lot of stay-cations, especially with our east side friends over here, a lot of people want to get out of their house and because pools aren’t open in Sioux Falls, there is one here, so they come stay for the night, wear their kids out at the pool and then head home,” Leonard said.

This is the first Glo hotel in South Dakota; it’s Best Western’s new boutique concept going up in a few select cities across the country. The Dawley Farms location has 79 rooms, a fitness center, pool and patio.