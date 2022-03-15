SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The oldest family-owned business in Watertown is celebrating its first anniversary of expanding to Sioux Falls.

“It’s a family-owned store and that’s what this business is based off of,” Dugan Sales and Service Watertown Manager Steve Moser said.

Dugan Sales and Service began selling appliances in Watertown in 1911, quickly becoming a well-known name in the community.



“I came into today because I’m from Watertown and they always had a good name there and you can trust them, so I came here,” Dugan Sioux Falls customer Jan Orton said.

That trusted brand name has also helped the company find success at its new Sioux Falls location.



“Before we opened, we went to the Home Show last year and a lot of people had already known the name from people that lived up there and moved down here or their children moved down here and started a family down here, so the reception was really well,” Dugan Sioux Falls Contract Sales manager Drew Hammer said. “Having another serving dealer in town was a big thing as well.”



When Dugan opened a second location, they added about 30 employees in the Sioux Falls area to help keep up with the company’s focus on service.



“We’re known for all the customer service and service after the sale, taking care of the customer is the top priority,” Moser said.

“It’s huge. When you come buy a product, things go wrong, things happen, but you can always call Dugan’s parts and service to do those repairs and make sure your appliance is up and running,” Dugan Regional Service Manager Kellen Marson said.

Dugan’s Sioux Falls service department will continue to grow over the years as their repair technicians only work on the appliances they’ve sold over the past year in Sioux Falls.



“You can come, buy the appliance and we take care of the rest,” Marson said. “Getting it into your house and servicing it after you’ve purchased it.”

Dugan opened in Sioux Falls the week of St. Patrick’s Day last year, a key component of their company whose founders have strong Irish roots featured in their shamrock company logo.