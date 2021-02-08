DTSF retailers offering February incentives to spend gift cards after record holiday sales

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Over the holiday season there was a huge push to shop at local businesses. In Sioux Falls, it led to a record-breaking year for gift card sales in Downtown Sioux Falls.

“The message of shopping local over the holiday season very much resonated within our community and we saw that in the form of gift card sales,” Sadie Swier, the Community Outreach Coordinator for Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc. said.

Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc sold more than $220,000 in gift cards in 2020, up from just $44,000 the previous year.

“We’re really excited just to know that there are a lot of gift cards out there,” Allison Tuttle, the office manager at Chelsea’s Boutique said.

The big increase in gift card sales is great news for the more than 80 downtown retailers and restaurants where the DTSF gift cards can be used, but only if people go out and spend their gift cards.

“It made a great gift, but now we’re encouraging people to come out and use it,” Swier said.

Until people use their gift cards, DTSF businesses will not feel the impact of the money so many people already spent to help the downtown community.

“That money is sitting there, over $200,000, that is only accessible to the businesses that redeem the DTSF gift card,” Swier said.

“We’re offering 15 percent off the month of February to anyone who purchases with the Downtown Sioux Falls gift card,” Tuttle said.

Several DTSF retailers are offering discounts this month to encourage people to use their gift cards.

“In the month of February which is historically a very slow time for many small businesses, especially retailers,” Swier said.

“We don’t have a Christmas or some big holiday that people are spending for and we are in South Dakota where we are all experiencing that it gets pretty darn cold outside,” Tuttle said. “So downtown, you’re not really just wanting to go walk around and hang out like you would in June.”

If the cold is too much for you, those DTSF gift cards can also be used online at any DTSF member. These gift cards are available for purchase and use year-round.