DTSF loft tour this Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Working from home during the pandemic forced many people to rethink their living situation.

As downtown Sioux Falls continues developing, more people are moving to the area.

And for those curious about what living downtown looks like, this Saturday’s downtown loft tour will offer the perfect opportunity.

“This unit itself is just super beautiful with all the natural lighting and all the windows, everything is great in here it’s probably one of our most updated units,” Dylan Stock said.

The tour kicks off at the Cascade at Falls park, featuring 10 units at 7 different locations.

Property manager Dylan Stock says units at the Cascade are filling up quick as the area has a lot to offer.

“I think they really get attached to downtown living. With all the great restaurants, bars and all the events going on. I mean everything just makes it a great place to live and work,” Stock said.

And demand is high for units like this. If you see one you like, Stock has this advice.

“Act on it sooner rather than later. I mean if you really see something that your heart says hey I would love to have this and to live downtown in this particular unit, apply for it that day and get it that day so we know it’s off the market and held for you while we go through the application process,” Stock said.

Sadie Swier says something exciting this year is a unique stop at one unit currently serving as an Airbnb.

“We just want to encourage people to come take a look just with the housing market as crazy as it is right now, there’s actually high demand for locations in downtown for people to live,” Swier said.

And whether you’re looking for a unit with character or modern updates, she says you’ll get a look at a little of everything– all with a free ride.

“It’s a self guided tour so you’ll get a sticker for admission, you’ll get a map with all of the different locations. And new this year as you’re walking around downtown you actually have free admission to the trolley,” Swier said.

The tour kicks off this Saturday at 11 a.m. beginning at the Cascade at Falls Park. Tickets are $5, and kids 12 and under are free.