SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of downtown Sioux Falls’ most iconic buildings just celebrated a major milestone, with a big announcement for a major remodel now in the works.



KELOLAND News was there in January 1972 when the Holiday Inn City Centre welcomed its first guests.



“Last week we celebrated our 50th anniversary, and what better than a facelift at 50,” Holiday Inn City Centre Corporate Sales Manager Nichelle Lund said.



Now Lund says South Dakota’s largest hotel is undergoing a major remodel of all 290 guest rooms.



“We’ve got all new gray vinyl walling and then this beautiful blue,” Lund said during a tour of one of the newly remodeled guest rooms.

Nearly everything inside the guest rooms is changing, the most noticeable is the new color scheme.



“Going from that creamy yellow and brown to this beautiful gray and blue, then new mirrors, new carpeting, new drapery here too, and new couches and some really really neat Sioux Falls artwork,” Lund said.



Those changes are already complete in two guest room floors as staggered construction continues on the next six floors of guest rooms.



“There’s a lot of moving parts all the time,” Lund said. “We are working with contractors and supply chain delays and obviously we’re continuing to do business.”



It’s not just the guest rooms, getting a whole new look, the entire hotel will actually be renovated over three phases. The guest rooms are first, then Phase 2 will be a complete remodel of all of the meeting room spaces and the top floor ballroom.



“We’re redoing all of the carpeting, all of the wall vinyl all of the drapery in that space and the chandelier as well,” Lund said.

Then all of the public areas will be phase three including hallways and the main floor lobby and public areas.

“The atrium as you know it, if everyone comes to our St. Patrick’s Day bash, then a couple months later it will be a completely different space,” Lund said.

Over the past 50 years, the hotel has undergone dozens of renovations, changing about every seven years.

This remodel was scheduled for 2020, but was put on pause during the pandemic. It’s now expected to be complete early this summer.