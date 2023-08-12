SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A premier hair blowout and styling store is coming to Empire Place in Sioux Falls at the end of August.

Drybar® is known for providing the ultimate hair blowout experience that includes a wash, blowout and styling performed by highly trained cosmetologists. Haircuts or colors are not offered – they focus on blowouts only.

The setting will be sleek and inviting offering a chic fun atmosphere with its custom furniture, marble bars with whimsical touches such as yellow hair dryers and chandeliers made out of blow dryers. It will be located next to the new Smoothie King on 41st Street in the shopping area to the north of the Empire Mall.

Drybar® was named one of the top “100 Brilliant Ideas of 2010′ by Entrepreneur Magazine and has more than 150 shops throughout the U.S. and Canada.