SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A downtown Sioux Falls business is closing.

Wine Time on Main has been open for nearly three years in its location across from the Washington Pavilion. In a Facebook post on Thursday, the owners announced the closure, saying they haven’t had a profitable month since the onset of COVID-19 in March 2020.

Owners Bob and Cathy Novak turned their wine hobby into a thriving business in downtown Sioux Falls.

They hope to have all inventory sold by the end of 2021.