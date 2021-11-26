Downtown Sioux Falls stores hope Black Friday was a jump start for Small Business Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were plenty of people walking in and out of stores on Phillips Avenue in Downtown Sioux Falls.

The Christmas shopping season is in full swing.

While some can’t resist the convenience of online shopping, for others, there is nothing like the feeling of walking into a store and seeing and touching the products for yourself.

Betsy Koch is one of those shoppers. She came downtown with some family members and stopped at Child’s Play Toys.

“I walked in the door and I said, ‘What is the top toy this year?’ She picked it up, she showed it to me and I went over to the cash register ten minutes later and bought it. It’s keeping money in our community; it’s shopping local,” Koch said. “It is shopping on Phillips Avenue. There’s everything to like about coming in the store. You can take the clothes home; if you don’t like them, you bring them back. There are new toys. Everything is good about walking into a store rather than ordering online.”

Nancy Savage, owner of Child Play Toys, says Black Friday sales have been fantastic and she’s looking forward to small business Saturday, which is Nov. 27.

For business owners, the next few weeks are crucial.

“I would say we probably do about 40 percent of our business 30 to 40 percent in the 4th quarter and so it huge. Small business Saturday is traditionally our busiest day of the year and we just have so much fun,” Savage said.

Back in June, with looming supply chain issues, Savage began stocking up just in case. However, she has seen an improvement and says deliveries have picked up. And when it comes to customers, she believes there is some pent up excitement for in-person shopping.

“I think people especially after last year want to get out and just even seeing people that know each other in the store and running into each other; I love that, and that is something you don’t get again to your question of online shopping,” Savage said. “I mean we definitely have had so many people in today that I see them run into their friends that they haven’t seen in the long time and that’s all part of it.”