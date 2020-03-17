Downtown Sioux Falls restaurant to close temporarily

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A restaurant in downtown Sioux Falls is closing for a time due to COVID-19 concerns in the community.
The owner of M.B. Haskett says he’s temporarily closing his restaurant out of an abundance of caution.
He says he’s helping get employees unemployment and financial assistance for the time being.
KELOLAND’s Brady Mallory is talking with Mike Haskett about the decision. Look for that story on KELOLAND News.
