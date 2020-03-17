Breaking News
COVID-19 update in South Dakota on Tuesday
Live Now
WATCH at 3 p.m.: Gov. Noem with update on COVID-19 in South Dakota
1  of  8
Closings & Delays
Boy Scout Troop 361 Sunneycrest United Methodist church Butler Machinery Company Catholic Community Foundation for Eastern South Dakota Celebrate Community Church Grace Lutheran Church - Sioux Falls Life Church Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish United Church of Canistota

Downtown Sioux Falls restaurant to close temporarily

Your Money Matters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A restaurant in downtown Sioux Falls is closing for a time due to COVID-19 concerns in the community.

The owner of M.B. Haskett says he’s temporarily closing his restaurant out of an abundance of caution.

He says he’s helping get employees unemployment and financial assistance for the time being.

KELOLAND’s Brady Mallory is talking with Mike Haskett about the decision. Look for that story on KELOLAND News.

Keep reading

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss