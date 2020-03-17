Downtown Sioux Falls restaurant to close temporarily

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A restaurant in downtown Sioux Falls is closing for a time due to COVID-19 concerns in the community.

The owner of M.B. Haskett says he’s temporarily closing his restaurant out of an abundance of caution.

He says he’s helping get employees unemployment and financial assistance for the time being.

KELOLAND’s Brady Mallory is talking with Mike Haskett about the decision. Look for that story on KELOLAND News.

The owner of M.B. Haskett in downtown Sioux Falls says he’s temporarily closing his restaurant out of an abundance of caution. He says he’s helping get employees unemployment/assistance for the time being. More on this story tonight on @keloland. #kelonews #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/K53qdlM2Vd — Brady Mallory (@KELOBrady) March 17, 2020

Keep reading

Your Guide To

Coronavirus KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page. Read the guide LATEST STORIES