Downtown Sioux Falls restaurant to close for two weeks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Parker’s Bistro announced it will close for a two week hiatus.

Owner Stacy Newcomb says the plan is to ‘reset the restaurant’ to better handle to-go food service while there are restrictions on in-house dining.

The restaurant plans to be closed until April 8 as staff reviews operations and the menu.

Concerns over COVID-19 have forced many restuarants to make changes to service. Click here to review a list of busineses still open for takeout and delivery online.