Breaking News
COVID-19 positive cases jumps to 58, recoveries up to 21 in South Dakota

Downtown Sioux Falls restaurant to close for two weeks

Your Money Matters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Parker’s Bistro announced it will close for a two week hiatus.

Owner Stacy Newcomb says the plan is to ‘reset the restaurant’ to better handle to-go food service while there are restrictions on in-house dining.

The restaurant plans to be closed until April 8 as staff reviews operations and the menu.

Concerns over COVID-19 have forced many restuarants to make changes to service. Click here to review a list of busineses still open for takeout and delivery online.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss