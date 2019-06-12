Downtown shop finds new name, location

Sioux Falls, S.D. - A downtown shop is changing store locations and identity. Luca's Boutique opened at 8th and Railroad in 2014. This year, the store owners are making some big moves. Find out why they got a new name in a new spot.

Usually, if something is called a "boutique" in Sioux Falls it offers women's clothing. Luca Papini and his business partners decided with a move to Phillips Avenue this year, they'd also do some re-branding.

"It's not only a shop, it's a brand. My friend Fabrizio is a designer, so we designed the product, and we commission the product to be made by independent artisans in Italy," said Papini.

Luca offers 100-percent Italian leather goods; everything from handbags to belts, and travel accessories.

Last week Papini and his team celebrated their new home on Philips Avenue with a ribbon cutting. He says moving to Philips Avenue made sense for how established the brand is now, and he's loving the increased foot traffic.

"We had a lot of people that told me that they knew about us but never took the time to really come. And all of a sudden they're on Phillips Avenue for other reasons and boom, they pop in and they become customers," said Papini.

Now that he's learned the dos and don'ts of the small business world, Papini wants to help other budding entrepreneurs find their own keys to success.

"Do something that you love and you dream because sometimes it's really tough, so if you can stay behind a dream it makes things a lot easier," said Papini.

Here's a fun fact: Papini's grandmother worked for the well-known French brand Christian Dior.

