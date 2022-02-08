SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An annual holiday promotion in Downtown Sioux Falls celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2021 with a record year of sales.



“We really like to look at this downtown coupon book as a win, win, win,” Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc Community Outreach Coordinator Sadie Swier said.



The program is a big win for local businesses looking to get their name out there and encourage more people to visit their stores.



“As someone who has used the coupon book for many years, I know what a great deal it is and it also a great way to support these local businesses that exist in our community,” Kadyn Wittman, the Director of Marketing & Development at the Multicultural Center said.

It’s also a big win for shoppers looking for some exclusive discounts, especially ahead of the holiday season.



“With 38 different coupons for businesses and organizations, it’s a huge win for those shoppers,” Swier said.

But the whole program is also designed to be a big win for one local nonprofit each year.



“I live downtown I work downtown, I’ve bought the coupon book every single year and to open up the book this year and see my place of work as a recipient, it was really special,” Wittman said.



This year every $15 spent on a coupon book went directly to the Multicultural Center, raising more than $9,500 for the nonprofit.



“We actually found out this morning that was the record highest amount this program has ever brought in in the last 10 years,” Wittman said.



You can purchase these coupon books directly from the downtown retailers you’ll find inside of the books. This year’s sales have already ended, but it’s a great program to keep in mind at the start of the 2022 holiday season.



“You can buy them from November 1st Friday to December 31st and you can use those coupons as soon as you purchase that book to the following March,” Swier said.

If you purchased one of the Downtown Gives books this holiday season, those coupons must be used by the end of March.

Applications for the nonprofit recipient for this year’s upcoming program will open this summer.