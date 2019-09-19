Dot’s Pretzels set to release a second flavor

by: KELOLAND News

Posted:

Dot’s Pretzels has announced they will be releasing a second flavor of their snack.

In Spring 2020 they will releasing Dot’s Southwest Style Pretzels.

The new flavor will have a test market this fall.

