Dot’s Pretzels set to release a second flavor

Dot’s Pretzels has announced they will be releasing a second flavor of their snack.
In Spring 2020 they will releasing Dot’s Southwest Style Pretzels.
The new flavor will have a test market this fall.
Some of you have waited 7 years for this moment. Some of you have asked over and over for another flavor. And today is the day that you find out that we are launching our 2nd flavor in 2020!! 🎉DOT'S SOUTHWEST STYLE PRETZELS🎉— Dot's Pretzels (@dotspretzels) September 17, 2019
*Test Market in Fall of 2019*
**Launch Spring 2020** pic.twitter.com/TNBl36PsXJ