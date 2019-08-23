Discontinued AC unit refrigerant could mean costly repairs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The government is phasing out a common refrigerant used by older air conditioners and it could end up costing a lot of people through expensive repairs or replacements.

This January, the Environmental Protection Agency is no longer allowing the production of R-22 or Freon. Waterbury Service Technician Brandon Cates estimates 60-75-percent of AC units in Sioux Falls use R-22.

“It’s being phased out by the government because it’s a chlorinated refrigerant, which is bad for the ozone layer. As of January 1st, they will no longer be able to import or manufacture in the United States, so the price is going to get kind of crazy,” Cates said.

R-22 is being replaced with R-410-A. It’s more environmentally friendly but can’t be used in R-22 units.

Cates says it’s important to know now, so you can start saving for costly repairs or a new AC unit down the road if your current equipment breaks down. Annual inspections can also help get extra years out of aging air conditioners.