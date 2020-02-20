Direct Sales now available at Sioux Empire Home Show

The 61st Annual Sioux Empire Home Show kicks off Friday at the Sioux Falls Arena and Convention Center. It’s a big weekend for homeowners and vendors, with a new addition this year.

It’s a busy week of work for vendors preparing for the Home Show.

“On Monday they started to set up for their booths. Some of our bigger booths do take all week to construct,” the Home Show Co-Chair Deb Ziemke said.

“It takes three of us about two and a half days,” Adam Balding with Budget Blinds said.

“It’s hundreds of hours to set up the booth and make it work and decorate it and everything,” Jerry Cook with Audio Visual Integrations and Rehfeld’s Art and Framing said.

It’s a lot of work that really pays off for the 230 vendors at the Home Show.

“This is kind of the kick off to the busy season,” Balding said. “A ton of people come through here so it’s a great way to get in a lot of different folks and show them what’s new.”

More than 10,000 people come out to the Home Show each year to get a look at some of those new ideas in person.

“You get to see it, you get to touch it, a lot of people can’t take a concept and visualize it with out actually looking at it,” Ziemke said.

Vendors are working to build full sized samples of what you could do inside your home, all in the same place.

“It’s a great spot to come out because you can literally see all of the new stuff that’s coming out or has been out, you can do it in one area instead of going to tons of places,” Balding said.

“For consumers its a great place to come do all your all in one shopping, whether its residential or commercial, whether you’d building a house, renovating a house or even just one room in a house—it’s a great way to come out and see everybody,” Cook said.

And for the first time ever, people at the Home Show will be able to buy and take home some of the products they see at the vendor booths this weekend.

“We’ll have tons of technology, awesome 4K video projectors and a full rack full of the coolest new gadgets. I also own Rehfeld’s Art & Framing, so we’ll have beautiful artwork on the wall as well,” Cook said.

“This year our vendors will be able to do direct sales, so if you’re out here, you don’t necessarily have to buy it right here at the Home Show, but you can pay for it and they’ll deliver it,” Ziemke said.

The Home Show runs Friday through Sunday in Sioux Falls and includes a Lego competition, tool box building and other activities for kids on Saturday and Sunday.