SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first Dillard’s store in the Upper Midwest is expected to open in Sioux Falls in the fall of 2023.

The new story will occupy 140,000 square feet at the Empire Mall. According to a news release on the opening date, the Sioux Falls location will feature Dillard’s latest concepts in store design, presenting a full assortment of fashion selections specifically tailored to the tastes and preferences of the company’s customers.

The department store’s arrival in South Dakota was first announced in December 2018, with Dillard’s planning to open in the spot that was previously home to Younkers.

“We are very happy to continue our plans for The Empire Mall, bringing our premier shopping experience to our new Sioux Falls customers. We are looking forward to developing longstanding client relationships by serving the area at an exceptional level,” Dillard’s Senior Vice President Chris Johnson said in the release.

“This collaboration is a perfect extension of our commitment to bringing the best-of-the-best shopping experience to our discerning Sioux Falls shopper and continually raising the bar on what it means to be the premier retail destination in the state of South Dakota,” Mark Silvestri, President of Simon Development, said in the release.

Dillard’s at The Empire Mall marks the company’s 30th state of operation.

KELOLAND’s Lauren Soulek is talking with mall officials about the new addition; look for that story later today on KELOLAND News.