Developing the future workforce

The Sioux Falls Development Foundation is starting a new, annual event to connect young people to local jobs. The 2019 Talent Draft Day was held at the Washington Pavilion Thursday. We find out how it helps students and businesses.

Young people looking for a job have a pretty good idea what they want.

“You want to know if they’re the right fit for you. You never want to just spring into a job because it’s the most convenient for you. You want to make sure they value you and what you want to do in the future,” said Monique Peters, Southeast Tech student.

“I don’t want to just be lost in a number of people. I want them to recognize employers for the job that they do,” said Catherine Johnson, Southeast Tech student.

Monique Peters and Catherine Johnson are both nursing students at Southeast Tech. They’re meeting potential employers at the first ever Talent Draft Day. Eight schools from across the state sent about 600 students to take part in over 6 hours of training and activities.

“This is not a job fair. This is really about engaging different levels of people, and engaging businesses in a different way, so they can find out more about the organization,” said Denise Guzzetta, Vice President of Talent and Workforce Development for Sioux Falls Development Foundation.

Four different training camps were held to show local businesses and students the advanced technology they’ll be learning with at different schools in the area. High school students were able to see and hear how they can map out their future, right here in South Dakota.

“In high school, I would say just push yourself and look for different things that you never thought would happen,” said Peters.

Some of the events taking place today included Speed Networking Sessions, Training Camps, and a Your First Job session focused on professional and soft skills.