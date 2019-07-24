Developing business in northwest Sioux Falls

It’s not a new restaurant or clothing boutique, but a new partnership is bringing new jobs to Sioux Falls. We find out how one foundation was able to bring two real estate brokers together to help expand the city.

Sioux Falls Development Foundation is in charge of filling this land with businesses that will employ more people in the area.

“This is jobs based. So the companies we’re going to be bringing in here will be creating manufacturing processing jobs, logistical jobs, distribution jobs. Those types of things. So because we have those parks available we can attract people from outside the area and that’s why we’ve gotten Bender and NAI involved in this, because of their reach nationally and internationally, and reach those companies that would put a facility here,” said Bob Mundt, President/CEO Sioux Falls Development Foundation.

Between Foundation Park and Park 8, there are more than 1,000 acres dedicated to industrial businesses. With that much space to fill, the Development Foundation decided to reach out to local real estate brokers to help sell the land.

“We’re really going to be trying to target industries specifically that we have relationships in to come along, so it’s not just one or two people at the Development Foundation going out trying to bring industry to Sioux Falls,” said Bender Commercial Principal, Rob Fagnan.

Bender Commercial and NAI Sioux Falls have been working with local and national brands for several years. For them, the land is an easy sell thanks to its infrastructure and location.

“Being right on the Interstate 29 and Interstate 90, our north/south, east/west major corridors. That gives us a leg up among any other industrial land within the market, or region frankly,” said Gregg Brown, Managing Director and Senior Vice President NAI Sioux Falls.

Several of the plots are also right next to the railways, which is a must for many corporations. With this new team, and prime real estate, the Development Foundation has high hopes this space will be full of new opportunities very soon.

“It’s a way for us to get Sioux Falls out to the nation. So through their networks, through our networks, we can reach a lot more people than all of us working independently. I think with today’s media, social media, those types of things. The reach that we have is global and I think that’s what’s really going to benefit Sioux Falls,” said Mundt.

Just since the announcement earlier this month, the brokers say they’ve already received interest from businesses looking to move in.