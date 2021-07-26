Demand for backyard pools reaches new high, delaying some materials

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Pools across KELOLAND have been packed with kids looking to escape the record heat this summer, but ever since the pandemic shut down many public pools last year, there’s been a big increase in demand for back-yard pools.



“You can turn your lights on and off from this location, you’ll have an array of colors,” AAA Pools manager Ray Ybarra demonstrated.



Russell Adkins started building his dream home in Sioux Falls nearly two years ago.



“We are relocating to be closer to family. We’ve got a daughter here in town, we’ve got six grandsons, so we wanted a fabulous backyard that we could hang out and have fun and we could throw Fourth of July parties,” New pool owner Russell Adkins said.



They’re one of the dozens of Sioux Falls homeowners investing in home entertainment.



“The calls really started flooding in as soon as the pandemic came into play, we’ve been busy ever since, I don’t think any pool company is sitting around,” Ybarra said.



While last summer saw a huge increase in calls for new pools , AAA Pools says this summer, they’re even busier.

“We’re putting in hours like we never have, sometimes we’re in the 50 to 60 hours, sometimes 70 to 80 hours, depending on where we’re at,” Ybarra said.



If you were thinking about adding a pool to the backyard, you need to plan ahead; most pool companies are booking at least a year in advance, and even when you’re on their schedule, getting a pool installed really depends on when they can find the materials.



“You try to do as much as you can to get it done, but when you’re waiting on product, the best you can do is wait for it to come in and then install it,” Ybarra said.



While AAA Pools has seen nearly a 100 percent increase in business since the pandemic, it’s a similar story for other pool installers around the country, which is putting a crunch on materials.



“We’re not the only pool company building pools, you’re talking nationwide, so some branches will have them and some won’t,” Ybarra said.



But with nearly two years of advanced planning, homeowners like Adkins are still able to get what they need to enjoy their new backyard oasis yet this summer.



“We’re getting ready to move into this house this week, so probably this weekend we might give it its maiden voyage,” Adkins said.

In-ground pools at AAA Pools start around$30,000-$40,000 and can go up substantially with additional features, materials and sizes. Ybarra says installation can be done in as little as a couple of weeks as long as they have the materials, but there are additional costs and work to consider like landscaping and mandatory fences.