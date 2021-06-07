Decks & fences in high demand even as material costs continue to soar

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Now that the warm weather is here, more people are spending time out in the yard again; those who are looking to make some improvements are finding a big increase in cost and availability.

“Last year was our best year until this year, now this year tops last year,” Jared Roach with Extraordinaire Fence Company said.



The pandemic brought a big boost in business for backyard builders.

“You see more people sitting home and they want to improve their property,” Roach said.



A trend that’s only grown this year.



“I’m getting about a dozen phone calls a day,” David Marty with Decked Out Custom Carpentry said. “I’m out this year, I’m done, I can’t book anything else this year.”



It’s not only a struggle to find someone to do the work…



“Everyone is looking to get something done and not enough people to do it,” Marty said.



The material costs also mean homeowners need to plan a much bigger budget.



“We’ve seen price increased on everything, it doesn’t matter if its chain link, cedar, ornamental iron, vinyl, we’ve seen it across the board,” Roach said.



No matter what material of fence you’re looking to install, the prices are up 30 to 50 percent from the same time last year.



“A standard deck, the price increase is about 30 to 40 percent compared to last year at the same time, same materials,” Marty said.



The price of lumber has many people looking to build a deck, jumping to what used to be the higher-end option.



“Nowadays with lumber prices, the lower grade composites are actually the same price as cedar,” Marty said. “It just makes sense to make the jump to the composite…composite has actually only gone up about five percent.”



The other major problem is the wait time for materials; what used to take two to three weeks to ship, can now take 10 to 14 weeks to arrive, which means contractors are having to plan months in advance to make sure they have materials on hand for their projects.