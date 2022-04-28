SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While warmer weather has been hard to come by, many people are filled with spring fever and the chance to spend more time outdoors. But as some homeowners look to make some repairs or invest in their outdoor oasis, they’re faced with not only sticker shock, but a year-long waitlist.

“I’m getting about a dozen phone calls a day,” David Marty with Decked Out Custom Carpentry said in the summer of 2021. “I’m out this year, I’m done, I can’t book anything else this year.”

We caught up with the owner of Decked out Custom Carpentry last June when demand for decks was at an all-time high.

“I just can’t get to everybody, so I’ve been extremely picky when it comes to deciding where to go,” Marty said of this summer.

This year is much the same story, as homeowners are just starting to make those spring phone calls to see how long it would take to get a new deck.

“I probably wouldn’t tell them at all until next year,” Marty said.

Many Sioux Falls homeowners are having to wait a full year for an available contractor.

“I bid these people last year at this time. It took me this long to get to this one and get this done,” Marty said.

The challenge with bidding on these projects a full year in advance is just how much the cost of materials can change, from the aluminum railing to the decking and even the cost of screws, everything keeps going up.

“Most of the time I have to tell people that material prices can change, by the week, by the day, so you guys pay whatever I pay when it comes from the yard,” Marty said.

Last year, Marty said the price of a standard deck was up 30 to 40 percent, now it costs more than double what it did just two years ago.

“You’re looking to spend between $110 to $150 dollars a square foot,” Marty said.

The cost and wait time have more people turning to renovations and repairs rather than a full replacement, something more contractors may be able to complete yet this year.

“There are companies that specialize in just renovation, make sure that’s the kind of company you’re calling if it needs to be taken care of now for safety concerns,” Marty said.

Full deck replacements are a time-consuming job for contractors; the last Deck Marty finished took roughly 700 hours to complete.