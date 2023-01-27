SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota couple who spent years working on MTV’s Teen Mom is now bringing the spotlight back to their home state in a new way.

“I would describe my design style as very South Dakota glam,” Chelsea DeBoer said on her new show Down Home Fab.

That’s exactly what you’ll find inside Chelsea and Cole DeBoer’s home near Sioux Falls.

“When we built our house, we found the process very enjoyable and fun,” Chelsea said.

It’s why the former Teen Mom star reached out to HGTV in the first place.

“I like to say that I slid into the DM’s of HGTV, because that’s exactly what I did. I DM’d them on Instagram one time,” Chelsea said. “They got back to us and it just kind of snowballed from there.”

Now they have their own show called Down Home Fab that’s already aired its first two episodes.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“HGTV fell in love with Sioux Falls and all of its character,” Chelsea said. “I think they were surprised when they came to check out Sioux Falls as a city and they were like, o my gosh, this is way cooler than what we expected, that’s part of the reason they did want to do the show with us.”

All six episodes of their show feature major home remodel projects in KELOLAND.

“All within about 30 minutes of Sioux Falls,” Chelsea said.

Not only are local homeowners featured in the national show, but plenty of area business owners too.

“We worked with our contractors who built our home on this show, pride-built homes,” Cole said.

“Moe’s in Sioux Falls helped with the furniture and decor, they would help stage these homes with items we’d pick,” Chelsea said.

“Our role for Down Home Fab working with Chelsea and Cole was to stage their six episodes,” Moe’s home collection owner Tamara Dettler said. “Each episode was a little different, some was the whole home and some dining rooms, whatever they needed for their staging projects, that’s what we provided, down to the home accessories.”

Dettler says it was a once in a lifetime opportunity to be on a national stage that’s already paying off in a big way.

“The exposure so far in the first two episodes has been phenomenal,” Dettler said. “We’ve had people reaching out just all around the states inquiring about our products that had been staged in the homes for Down Home Fab.”

The DeBoer’s also worked with plenty of local contractors to complete all of the projects featured on their show.

“All the trades in Sioux Falls went above and beyond, I was so grateful we were able to use so many local businesses. Yeah, that meant a lot trying to use as many local people as possible was a big thing for us,” Chelsea and Cole DeBoer said.

Their show is helping to shine a national spotlight on our local businesses and the community as a whole.

“I just think it puts Sioux Falls on the map once again, Sioux Falls is an amazing community and we have so much to offer here,” Dettler said.

“It’s a safe place to raise your family and also has a lot of really talented finishing carpenters, a lot of the companies we worked with on the show and for our own home are amazing,” Chelsea said. “There’s a lot of talent around here; it’s been really amazing to showcase.”

All of their remodel projects and filming for the show were done this past April through June in the Sioux Falls area. As for the future, the DeBoer’s say they hope to continue doing this for a long time but are waiting to line up any new projects until they learn about the future of their show.