DALLAS, Texas (KELO) — Dean Foods Company announced an initial agreement with the Dairy Farmers of America on Monday.

Dean Foods, a food and beverage company known for being the largest milk distributor, filed for bankruptcy in early November. The agreement will need regulatory and court approval.

Monday’s purchase agreement has Dairy Farmers of America taking over 44 of Dean Foods’ factories. The Sioux Falls’ Dean Foods location was not one of the locations in the DFA purchase agreement.