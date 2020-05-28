Deadwood sees no gaming revenue during April, much lower hotel occupancy numbers compared to last year

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — During the month of April, casinos in Deadwood shut their doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, which meant there was no revenue from gaming. The number of people renting out hotel rooms is also down more than 35% compared to April of last year.

The Deadwood Mountain Grand is a gaming resort and event center. Danielle Osloond says since it reopened, it’s been pretty busy. However, the economic impact during April is still looming.

“As things move forward of course it’s a concern but we are playing it month to month and just assessing as we go and changing our patterns and our strategies as we go as well,” Danielle Osloond, Creative and Media Director fo Deadwood Mountain Grand, said.

This April only 728 rooms were rented which is down from over 17,000 last year during the same month.

“Which probably has an impact of $1.5 million. And of course we had no gaming for the month of April which was an impact in comparison with last year’s April, of over $8 million,” Mike Rodman, Director of Deadwood Gaming Association, said.

Deadwood Gaming Association Director Mike Rodman says this financial crisis affects more than just Deadwood.

“As it impacts Deadwood, it impacts all of the Northern Hills’ economy as well,” Rodman said.

Osloond and Rodman remain hopeful that the hotels and casinos will be able to make up for lost time, while also keeping customers and staff safe.

“We are cautiously optimistic but the economic impact are yet to be seen. So we are hopeful that we can recover from what’s happened,” Rodman said.

“We just want to make sure that it remains a comfortable visit for future and current guests,” Osloond said.