Day cares continue difficult discussions on staying open through COVID-19 precautions

Like many businesses across KELOLAND, day care centers are having some difficult discussions right now as schools and many other places choose to close their doors. Some have closed their doors around the state this week, while others are remaining open for the time being.

“We chose to take our daughter out of daycare for the time being because I am working from home this week,” Sioux Falls mom Denise DePaolo said.

While four-year-old Mia DePaolo is thrilled to be hanging at home with mom, it means a big change in mom’s work day. ,

“We’re still adjusting to this in the first few days,” DePaolo said. “I’ve found it really helps to get online to start doing my work earlier than I normally would in the morning, so I can get a good head start on the day. Then throughout the day I build in some dedicated breaks so I can take a little time to play some cards with her or play Barbies for a little bit.”

Her work day now has far more cards, snacks and barbie breaks than usual, but DePaolo knows she’s one of the lucky ones who can work from home during these uncertain times.

“Our daycare workers, they certainly can’t do their work from home, so that’s a tough situation, they’re still showing up to work everyday because they rely on their pay checks,” DePaolo said.

“That was the hardest conversation,” Lori Braley, the Program Director for all four Apple Tree Learning Centers in Sioux Falls said.

Braley said it was incredibly difficult to make the decision to stay open this week.

“If we closed our doors, it was our thought that it wouldn’t be fair to keep charging [parents], but then that meant we wouldn’t be able to pay our employees that stay home, so it was really, really hard,” Braley said.

She says the decision to stay open also came down to the families they serve who also serve the entire community.

“We have a lot of nurses, a few doctors, firemen, police officers, people that cannot stay home, so we thought we needed to stay open for a place for them to go,” Braley said. “We also have people that have minimum wage jobs that if they don’t go to that job and get a pay check, they don’t have food for their families, so we worry about that too.”

It’s why they chose to stay open, but with a lot of extra precautions like limiting toys and adding in hourly disinfecting of the toys they do have available.

“We’re also limiting the people that come into the building, making sure parents are dropping them off at the door rather than walking them into their classroom,” Braley said.

They’re also asking the parents who can work from home to also keep their kids at home.

“We are just asking that everyone who comes to the center, really thinks about whether they need to be there and don’t take advantage of the fact that we’re open and just bring their children as they need to,” Braley said.

Right now Braley says Apple Tree is still charging families who chose to keep their kids during this pandemic, but discussions on how to move forward are ongoing all of the time.

“We definitely don’t want our daycare providers to lose out on pay, but we also don’t want to pay for a service we’re not getting, so it’s a tough situation; we’ll be happy to follow their lead,” DePaolo said.

DePaolo said her daughter’s daycare is also asking families that can to stay home with their kids to help ease the extra work daycare workers are doing to help keep their facility disinfected throughout the day. Her daycare is also asking all families to take Friday afternoons off so daycare staff can thoroughly disinfect the facility each week.

“We are just preparing for this to be our new normal,” DePaolo said. “We’re just trying to make the best of it, she’s having more screen time than maybe we’re comfortable with, but we’re trying to also make sure she has enriching experiences too during this time. We’re going to do our best as long as we have to.”

Mia says she’s thrilled she’s already been able to watch Frozen II twice this week and is working to perfect all of Elsa’s moves in the new Disney movie.

Braley says roughly 40 percent of Apple Tree’s families have also chosen to keep their kids at home, but the day care also had some of their after school kids come for a full day of care this week. It’s a service they’re only offering to families currently enrolled in one of their centers.