David Jones Fashions for Men and Women opening Empire Mall location

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A well-known local fashion store is opening a second location in The Empire Mall.

David Jones Fashions for Men and Women announced it will open the mall location in mid-November. The mall location will specialize in wedding style offerings for men, ranging from suits and tuxedos. It will also offer women’s fashions and accessories.

The store will be located next to Foot Locker in The Empire Mall.

David Jones Fashions for Men and Women will keep its original location at The Bridges at 57th Street and Western Avenue.