SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a day many people have been anxiously awaiting for years.

South Dakota’s first Dave & Busters held its grand opening at Lake Lorraine in Sioux Falls today, welcoming droves of people for lunch, dinner and a full afternoon and evening of arcade time.

Adults and kids of all ages enjoyed the more than 80 game options inside nearly 20,000 square foot building.

The large space filled up fast today with many first time guests excited to take a look inside the long awaited building