SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Dave & Buster’s will soon have a Sioux Falls location.

Van Buskirk Companies and Friessen Development Inc. announced the news on social media on Monday around noon. The location will be at Lake Lorraine in western Sioux Falls.

Plans to open are set for mid-2020.

Press Release for Lake Lorraine – https://t.co/k6rWzOjDFa pic.twitter.com/TjAPW7DFc9 — Van Buskirk Co (@vanbuskirkco) July 1, 2019

More details are expected to be released at a news conference Monday afternoon.