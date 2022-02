SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A long-awaited new entertainment option in Sioux Falls has finally announced its plans for opening.

Dave and Busters paused construction on its Lake Lorraine addition during the pandemic, but started construction back up late last year.

Now as the finishing touches are underway, a spokesperson for the new restaurant and entertainment venue says it plans to host its Sioux Falls Grand opening on April 4th.