Dakotronics employees take pride in Super Bowl spotlight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many people are prepping for Super Bowl weekend, planning for a day filled with food and one last football game for the season. But for one group of South Dakota employees, the Super Bowl has become a celebration of the work they do everyday

“Everyone is excited about the Super Bowl, they’re all going to watch the game,” Daktronics employee Jonathan Pay said.



While many Daktronics workers will enjoy the football and food during the big game, they’re also closely watching for a glimpse of their workmanship.



“If you work at Daktronics, you’re always looking at when they do crowd shots, when they do crowd shots you’ll see our displays in the background,” Jay Parker, Daktronics Vice President for Live events and spectaculars said.



“I feel a sense of pride because I can see that I built that and it’s on the world stage and who thought that some kid from South Dakota is going to be building a product that the whole world can see,” Pay said.



Johnathan Pay has worked at the Daktronics Sioux Falls plant for four years.



“This is the sub assembly area, so we build electrical panels, things that connect the wiring together and things that connect it together,” Pay said.



He is one of nearly 2300 Daktronics employees who have a hand in creating the displays inside NFL stadiums all over the country.



“This is our 17th year in a row that our products will be at the Super Bowl site,” Parker said.



A spotlight that gives these South Dakota employees a big boost knowing the work they’re doing is being enjoyed by people all around the world.

“We take pride in the fact that it’s our product in the facilities,” Parker said. “On Super Bowl Sunday, we feel really good about what we’re doing and what we’re able to accomplish. We’re competing with some very big companies for this space and we’ve been very successful in doing it.”



Daktronics will have three essential staff members at Sunday’s game to ensure all of its products are fully functioning throughout the big game.