Dada Gastropub opens in Icon Lounge featuring eclectic menu & local artists

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Icon lounge has been closed since the pandemic began in March, but this October it re-opened with a brand new concept.

The Dada Gastropub is a new restaurant and bar providing a safe, indoor space for people to gather, while also putting the spotlight on several local artists.

“We’ll always be Icon events…we continue to do that and book weddings and corporate events, birthday parties. But the lounge is now Dada,” General Manager Carter Weiland said.

The lounge portion of Icon is transformed into a totally revamped, unique space.

“We’ve always been a bar here, we’ve also done various different events in this room and stuff like that. But we knew that we wanted more of a daily operation,” Weiland said.

Dada is a full service restaurant with a unique menu.

“There are a lot of different influences, as far as Mexican, Japanese, even Korean on the menu, then we have some standard Americanized food on the menu too,” Weiland said.

An eclectic mix fit for the space they’ve designed with antique copper Swiss cheese vat lights found in a field in Mitchell, hand made tables with old church pews for seats and re-purposed artwork from the former Icon lounge wall art.

“One of our long time employees came in to start reinventing the previous artwork we had on the wall in the Icon space,” Weiland said. “He has an overall theme that we hope is accepting for a lot of different organizations and groups within our community and it kind of challenges some things.”

All of the new design work was done by Icon’s employees and several Sioux Falls artists.

“As an artist there’s nothing more flattering than finding someone who will buy a piece of yours,” Sioux Falls artist Steve Bormes said. “I’m not the only local artist featured in here; it’s so cool to see all my friends and see their touch on things.”

All of the uniquely designed tables and chairs are spread out with safety in mind.

“It’s a huge space,” Weiland said. “In the past we’ve done concerts for 250 people. So we’ve definitely been able to space the tables out at least six feet and all of our employees are required to wear masks and they wear gloves.”

For those who don’t feel comfortable dining in yet, Dada has created an extensive to-go business, including the lounge.

“We’ve been working on the to-go cocktail operations, so someone can come in and grab one of our signature cocktails in a bottle to go,” Weiland said.

Dada is open Tuesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to midnight, with the kitchen serving food for dine-in and to-go service until 11 p.m. on the weekends.