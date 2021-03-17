Customers return to local Irish businesses this St. Patrick’s Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last year, the pandemic hit South Dakota right during the St. Patrick’s Day holiday week, taking a big toll on Irish businesses.



“We were open, but it was pretty sparse, you could shoot a cannon through here, and then we closed the very next day,” McNally’s owner Nicki Ellerbroek said.



The loss of nearly all business on St. Patrick’s Day 2020 had McNally’s Irish pub starting the pandemic in a tough place.



“We had purchased product and beer and things like that and started prepping… And then the whole world shut down,” Ellerbroek said. “So we had a lot of payables and not the sales to support it.”



It’s a memory that made preparing for a second holiday during the pandemic a little nerve-racking.

“I did have a little post-traumatic stress when those trucks were coming in this year, because I was like, what if the same thing happens?” Ellerbroek said. “We didn’t know, so you’re kind of going into it blind. You think people are ready but you’re not really sure, so we geared up and hoped for the best and it turned out great.”

St. Patrick’s Day 2021 brought out a much more typical holiday crowd to McNally’s.



“It’s definitely good to feel okay about being out. I’ve worked form home for the last year and I actually just flew in from Chicago,” McNally’s customer Mary Schilling said.

“This year people are ready to be back out amongst the community; a lot of people have been vaccinated or they’ve had the coronavirus and they obviously feel comfortable being in a crowd now,” Ellerbroek said.



In downtown Sioux Falls, Mrs. Murphy’s Irish Gifts also saw a big boost in business this year, with people starting their St. Patrick’s Day celebrations this past weekend.



“Somebody forgot to tell them we weren’t having a parade because they all came out anyhow, all wearing their green and having fun,” Mrs. Murphy’s owner Dick Murphy said.



Murphy said his store still did a good amount of business last St. Patrick’s Day, but he also questioned just how much to order ahead of this year’s holiday.



“I was a little bit guarded at first, I wasn’t sure how this was going to be,” Murphy said. “We had just ordered in the same amount and pattern of things that we had in the past getting ready for this season and it worked out really well because people have really enjoyed the gifts they’ve given.”

Both businesses know not everyone feels comfortable getting out to celebrate yet this year. McNally’s is offering family style Irish meals and green beer for curbside pickup for those looking to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at home.